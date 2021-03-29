European equities open slightly higher to start the day

Banking stocks are marked lower though

  • Eurostoxx +0.4%
  • Germany DAX +0.5%
  • France CAC 40 +0.4%
  • UK FTSE +0.1%
  • Spain IBEX -0.1%
European equities are largely brushing aside the late jitters in Asia, with banking stocks being arguably the only real downer to start the session. Credit Suisse is down 10% after warning that they could take a material hit in Q1 amid the Archegos Capital situation.

As such, that is impacting the mood in banking stocks elsewhere in the region as well.

That said, the DAX as a whole is rather unperturbed as it closes in on a record high.

Elsewhere, US futures are also trimming some of its losses with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.4% from a low of being down 0.8% earlier.

