European equities open slightly higher to start the day

Banking stocks are marked lower though

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.1% European equities are largely brushing aside the late jitters in Asia, with banking stocks being arguably the only real downer to start the session. Credit Suisse is down 10% after warning that they could take a material hit in Q1 amid the Archegos Capital situation





As such, that is impacting the mood in banking stocks elsewhere in the region as well.





That said, the DAX as a whole is rather unperturbed as it closes in on a record high.





Elsewhere, US futures are also trimming some of its losses with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.4% from a low of being down 0.8% earlier.