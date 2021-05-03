European equities open a little higher to start the day

A slightly positive open in Europe

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1% US futures are also still maintaining a more positive vibe, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.3%. Over to FX, major currencies are keeping little changed and exploring the ranges with the dollar keeping more mixed across the board at the moment.





The yen is still the laggard but not by a whole lot with USD/JPY hovering at 109.55, running into resistance from the 61.8 retracement level of its April downswing @ 109.63.