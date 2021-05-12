European equities mostly little changed to start the day

US futures trim losses as we get into European trading

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.1% There's been a slight improvement in the market mood over the past hour or so as US futures also claw back losses from earlier in the day. S&P 500 futures were seen down by 0.8% at one point but have now trimmed declines to just 0.2%.





The dollar is still leading the charge in the major currencies space but gains have also been pared slightly as the market turns its focus to the US CPI data later today.