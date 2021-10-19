European equities open a little higher to start the day

Slightly more positive tones to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

This mirrors the mood in US futures, which are up around 0.2% as we get things underway on the session. In turn, this is keeping the dollar offered as we see AUD/USD stretch gains to 0.7475 and NZD/USD up to 0.7145 currently.





USD/CAD is also trading to fresh lows since early July, slipping to 1.2323 and down 0.4%.



