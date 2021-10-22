European equities open a little higher to start the day

Slight gains at the open

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX flat The positive start belies the more tepid risk mood as outlined by US futures for the time being. There is perhaps some catchup element after European indices closed mostly lower yesterday, missing out on the late gains by US stocks.





S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.5%, and Dow futures are flat for the time being. Snap's earnings report was disappointing and that is weighing on tech sentiment mostly, alongside higher yields in general.