European equities open a little lower to start the day

Some cautious tones being observed for now

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.5% This comes after a slight turn in the risk mood during the past hour, with US futures also trading a little lower now as we get things going on the session.





Given that market participants may want to wait on the US presidential debate for more clues, we may be in for a more quiet and cautious mood today.





In the currencies space, the movement across the board is still relatively light with narrow ranges still prevailing for the most part.





EUR/USD is stuck within a 23 pips range between 1.1661 and 1.1684, keeping above its 100-hour moving average @ 1.1659 but below minor resistance @ 1.1680-85.