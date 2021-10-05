European equities open a touch higher to start the day

Steadier tones to kick start the session

  • Eurostoxx +0.2%
  • Germany DAX +0.1%
  • France CAC 40 +0.1%
  • UK FTSE +0.3%
  • Spain IBEX +0.2%
  • Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%
US futures are also keeping calmer but overall more tepid, with S&P 500 futures flat, Nasdaq futures up 0.2%, and Dow futures flat as well on the day currently.

The selloff yesterday may be taking a breather but there's not much hints of an optimistic turn just yet as the market is still grappling with mixed tones to start the week.

The dollar is still keeping a slight advance in the FX space with EUR/USD keeping just below 1.1600 and USD/JPY holding around 111.20 so far today.

