European equities open a touch higher to start the day

Steadier tones to kick start the session

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3% US futures are also keeping calmer but overall more tepid, with S&P 500 futures flat, Nasdaq futures up 0.2%, and Dow futures flat as well on the day currently.





The selloff yesterday may be taking a breather but there's not much hints of an optimistic turn just yet as the market is still grappling with mixed tones to start the week.



