European equities open at fresh record highs to start the day
Fresh record highs for the Stoxx 600, DAX, CAC 40
- Eurostoxx +0.3%
- Germany DAX +0.2%
- France CAC 40 +0.3%
- UK FTSE +0.1%
- Spain IBEX flat
After the gains yesterday, European indices are off to a good start on the day as equities are not letting up whatsoever since the start of November trading.
US futures are more tepid, keeping closer to flat levels but with a weaker euro in play, European stocks are certainly finding some allure among investors.