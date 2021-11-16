European equities open at fresh record highs to start the day

Fresh record highs for the Stoxx 600, DAX, CAC 40

  • Eurostoxx +0.3%
  • Germany DAX +0.2%
  • France CAC 40 +0.3%
  • UK FTSE +0.1%
  • Spain IBEX flat
After the gains yesterday, European indices are off to a good start on the day as equities are not letting up whatsoever since the start of November trading.

US futures are more tepid, keeping closer to flat levels but with a weaker euro in play, European stocks are certainly finding some allure among investors.

