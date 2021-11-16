European equities open at fresh record highs to start the day

Fresh record highs for the Stoxx 600, DAX, CAC 40

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX flat After the gains yesterday, European indices are off to a good start on the day as equities are not letting up whatsoever since the start of November trading.





US futures are more tepid, keeping closer to flat levels but with a weaker euro in play, European stocks are certainly finding some allure among investors.