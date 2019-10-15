European equities open firmer on Brexit deal hopes

Markets are more optimistic and cheerful following remarks from Barnier

Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

The mood is slightly better as compared with mild gains seen an hour ago in futures.





The only caveat in all of this is UK stocks as gains are weaker amid a surge higher in the pound to start the European morning. US futures are also boosted by the hopeful optimism of a Brexit deal as seen below:







