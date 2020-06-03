European equities open firmer on the day

Solid gains once again to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.9%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

UK FTSE +0.9%

Spain IBEX +1.0%

The positive risk mood is not relenting so far and is keeping the likes of the dollar and yen pressured once again today. There isn't much in terms of data releases to shift the narrative so let's see if there will be any notable headline surprises that could shake things up.





Otherwise, just look towards key technical levels as there may be room for some correction after the continued run lower in the dollar since trading last week. Notably, AUD/USD has backed off a little after nearing a test of its 0.7000 earlier today.



