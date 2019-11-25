European equities open firmer to kick start the new week

Stocks stay boosted by trade optimism

Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Italy MIB +0.6%

The risk-on mood continues into the European morning with equities seen holding decent gains to start the day. Bond yields are also on the rise and that is further underpinning yen pairs with USD/JPY at 108.88 currently.





Markets are still keeping the optimism from the US-China trade rhetoric for now but let's see if there is any follow through from both sides towards a deal in the coming days.



