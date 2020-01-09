European equities open firmer to start the day

Markets continue to fade the US-Iran geopolitical tensions

Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +1.1%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Of note, the Stoxx 600 hits a fresh record high in opening trades amid the rebound in the risk mood following the dial down in US-Iran tensions.





As mentioned earlier, it will be a question today of how greedy investors will be in fading the negative risk mood over the past few days. And equities will be a good gauge of that before the focus turns towards US non-farm payrolls tomorrow.



