European equities open firmer to start the day

A solid start to the session as risk stays more optimistic for now

Eurostoxx +1.7%

Germany DAX +2.1%

France CAC 40 +2.0%

UK FTSE +2.0%

Spain IBEX +1.7%

The risk mood in the market is still slightly more upbeat, with US futures still holding gains of just over 1%. In that regard, not much has changed since the tail end of Asia Pacific trading but once again, just be mindful of headline risks this week.





Brewing tensions between US and China are the main thing to wary about but for now, investors are taking heart in the calmer tones as we get things going on the session.



