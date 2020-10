Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

This follows the mood in US futures, which are seen up by ~0.7% amid stimulus hopes. European assets though have virus concerns to worry about, as the escalating situation is likely to weigh on the Q4 outlook; but that also means likely more ECB stimulus.