European equities open flattish to kick start the day

Little change across the board

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1% The market is pretty much sitting on its hands and waiting on the US non-farm payrolls release later in the day. US futures are holding slightly higher though with the overall risk mood keeping steadier for the time being.





In FX, only the aussie and kiwi are holding slight gains as other major currencies are basically unchanged on the day as we get things going on the session.