European equities open higher, DAX at a record high

No keeping stocks down in the region

Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.9%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

European equities are getting a fair share of love so far this year as there are concerns about US stocks being too overvalued. The lack of tech focus also helps but this may be an underdog story that will slowly become a frontrunner (if it hasn't already) to lead gains in the equities space among developed markets this year.





The DAX now trades to a record high just above 15,500. US futures are also still looking buoyant, with S&P 500 futures up 0.5% and Nasdaq futures up 0.9%.