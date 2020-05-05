European equities open higher to kick start the day

Stocks are keeping more optimistic to start the morning

Eurostoxx +1.0%

Germany DAX +1.4%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +1.3%

Spain IBEX +1.8%

US futures are also by nearly 1% on the session currently with 10-year Treasury yields up by over 3 bps to 0.665%. That is keeping the risk tone more upbeat in the market with oil prices also nearing 10% gains to $22.40 currently.





In the currencies space, the movement remains more modest with the aussie and kiwi holding slightly higher with the franc the notable laggard.





The dollar is trading mixed as most of the ranges are still relatively narrow so far today.



