Solid gains as we get the session underway

Eurostoxx +1.0%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +1.1%

UK FTSE +1.2%

Spain IBEX +0.9%

Investors are largely brushing aside virus jitters for now but despite the more upbeat mood here, US futures are still looking more tepid trading down by around 0.2% to 0.3%. That is keeping major currencies more on edge as we start the session.