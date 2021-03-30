European equities open higher to kick start the day

Europe carries over the calmer mood from Asia today

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.6% A weaker euro and higher yields is providing the right kind of tonic for European stocks to start the session, with the DAX keeping an eye on the 15,000 level now.





The overall risk mood still has some hints of optimism with the market working off Biden's infrastructure spending plans and vaccine promise, helping to fuel the potentially next leg higher in Treasury yields on the day.





US futures continue to point towards a rotation play with Nasdaq futures down 0.4% while Dow futures are up 0.2% as we get things going on the session.