European equities open higher to kick start the day

Some relative optimism flowing through to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.4%

This largely mirrors the more positive tone observed in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.8%, and Dow futures up 0.2%.





10-year Treasury yields are keeping a touch lower at 1.663%, largely steadier since trading yesterday but holding its retreat from earlier on in the week at least.





The dollar is trading a touch weaker with the aussie and kiwi leading slight gains for now.



