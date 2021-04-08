European equities open higher to kick start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Some relative optimism flowing through to start the session

  • Eurostoxx +0.4%
  • Germany DAX +0.5%
  • France CAC 40 +0.5%
  • UK FTSE +0.4%
This largely mirrors the more positive tone observed in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.8%, and Dow futures up 0.2%.

10-year Treasury yields are keeping a touch lower at 1.663%, largely steadier since trading yesterday but holding its retreat from earlier on in the week at least.

The dollar is trading a touch weaker with the aussie and kiwi leading slight gains for now.
