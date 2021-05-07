European equities open higher to kick start the day

Risk keeps in a better spot to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

Of note, the Stoxx 600 is trading up to a record high as there is no keeping equities down for the time being. The momentum builds on the gains from US equities yesterday, which saw the Nasdaq turn around a 1% loss and the Dow closing at a record level.





US futures are also steadier this morning, with S&P 500 futures, Nasdaq futures, and Dow futures all seen up 0.1% currently. I would expect things to keep relatively steady until we get to the non-farm payrolls release.



