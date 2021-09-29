European equities open higher to kick start the day

Equities bounce back a little after the rough showing yesterday

Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.9%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6% A solid start and it mirrors the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures up 0.6%, Nasdaq futures up 0.6%, and Dow futures up 0.5% on the day currently.





This looks to be a brief reprieve as Treasury yields are also climbing down from the highs yesterday, with 10-year yields now slipping to 1.51% - down nearly 3 bps today.