European equities open higher to kick start the day

Equities bounce back a little after the rough showing yesterday

  • Eurostoxx +0.7%
  • Germany DAX +0.7%
  • France CAC 40 +0.9%
  • UK FTSE +0.5%
  • Spain IBEX +0.7%
  • Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%
A solid start and it mirrors the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures up 0.6%, Nasdaq futures up 0.6%, and Dow futures up 0.5% on the day currently.

This looks to be a brief reprieve as Treasury yields are also climbing down from the highs yesterday, with 10-year yields now slipping to 1.51% - down nearly 3 bps today.

