European equities open higher to kick start the day

Positive vibes at the open

Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.5% The Stoxx 600 is up to fresh record high as equities are picking up from where they left off in October as we get November trading underway. US futures are still holding a slight advance, up by roughly 0.2% as we get things going on the session.





But the dollar is still keeping firmer in the major currencies space, with AUD/USD slipping to just below 0.7500 while USD/JPY is up at the highs around 114.40.