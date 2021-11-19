European equities open higher to kick start the day

A more positive tone in the equities space

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.3% This mirrors the more positive mood seen in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures both up 0.4% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.5% on the day.





For now, it looks like stocks will be keeping in a better mood but we'll see if the mood music shifts once Wall Street enters the fray later.





Despite the more positive tone, risk currencies are little changed on the day so far as major currencies are looking rather unenthusiastic for the most part.





The euro is down slightly with EUR/USD inching lower from 1.1355-60 to 1.1340 but it isn't anything too significant in the context of the past few sessions.