European equities open higher to kick start the day

Some catch up to Wall Street gains yesterday

Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +0.8% The subdued close yesterday saw European indices miss out on the later gains in US stocks, so the gains today are in part to do with some catch up play.





The overall risk sentiment is more balanced, though recovering after being hit by news of the omicron variant spreading across the US in Asia trading earlier.





I would argue the mood remains more tentative with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures flat, and Dow futures up 0.2% for the time being.





Don't forget that there is still US non-farm payrolls still to follow in what will be a release that will be treated as a bit of a litmus test for the Fed to taper quicker.