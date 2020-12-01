European equities open higher to star the day

The start of December is looking a whole lot like November

  • Eurostoxx +0.3%
  • Germany DAX +0.7%
  • France CAC 40 +0.1%
  • UK FTSE +0.4%
  • Spain IBEX +0.4%
This is keeping in tune with the more positive vibes as US futures are also holding gains of around 0.8% to 0.9% as the session gets underway.

The dollar is still keeping weaker across the board as cable breaks to a fresh three-month high now above 1.3400. Keep a firm break above that and buyers can start to look towards the 1 September high of 1.3483 next.
