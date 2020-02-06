European equities open higher to start the day

Virus? What virus?

Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Equities are continuing to brush aside coronavirus fears as the good news on US-China trade earlier sets up the perfect platform for a risk-on push in Europe to start the day.





It will now be a question whether or not the momentum can be sustained all the way through US trading as well later today. So far, virus headlines are being brushed aside but just be wary that there are cautionary signs of the fallout that the virus impact is having.



