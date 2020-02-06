European equities open higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Virus? What virus?

  • Eurostoxx +0.7%
  • Germany DAX +0.9%
  • France CAC 40 +0.8%
  • UK FTSE +0.6%
  • Spain IBEX +0.5%
ForexLive
Equities are continuing to brush aside coronavirus fears as the good news on US-China trade earlier sets up the perfect platform for a risk-on push in Europe to start the day.

It will now be a question whether or not the momentum can be sustained all the way through US trading as well later today. So far, virus headlines are being brushed aside but just be wary that there are cautionary signs of the fallout that the virus impact is having.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose