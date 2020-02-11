European equities open higher to start the day

Stocks in a better mood to kick start the session

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.5% Similar to last week, the market was tentative after a dour Friday before Wall Street came to lift the spirits back up. And it was the case yesterday and we are seeing the more positive mood spill over to today as well.





US futures are also up by 0.2% after solid gains overnight, while Treasury yields are at session highs now to start the morning. 10-year yields are up by 2.5 bps to 1.597% and that is keeping yen pairs underpinned with USD/JPY at 109.95 currently.



