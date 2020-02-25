European equities open higher to start the day

A bit of a breather as investors weigh the slump yesterday

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

US futures are also sitting about 0.8% higher on the session, but bond yields are still not quite as enthusiastic with 10-year Treasury yields now at 1.389% - down from 1.414% seen at the highs for the day earlier.





The market is still trying to catch a bit of a breather after the risk meltdown yesterday so take the gains above with a pinch of salt for now.





USD/JPY is easing back towards session lows at 110.65 with gold also finding some support from the 100-hour moving average to bounce back to $1,645 currently.



