European equities open higher to start the day
A bit of a breather as investors weigh the slump yesterday
- Eurostoxx +0.4%
- Germany DAX +0.6%
- France CAC 40 +0.5%
- UK FTSE +0.3%
- Spain IBEX +0.1%
US futures are also sitting about 0.8% higher on the session, but bond yields are still not quite as enthusiastic with 10-year Treasury yields now at 1.389% - down from 1.414% seen at the highs for the day earlier.
The market is still trying to catch a bit of a breather after the risk meltdown yesterday so take the gains above with a pinch of salt for now.
USD/JPY is easing back towards session lows at 110.65 with gold also finding some support from the 100-hour moving average to bounce back to $1,645 currently.