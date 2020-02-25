European equities open higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A bit of a breather as investors weigh the slump yesterday

  • Eurostoxx +0.4%
  • Germany DAX +0.6%
  • France CAC 40 +0.5%
  • UK FTSE +0.3%
  • Spain IBEX +0.1%
US futures are also sitting about 0.8% higher on the session, but bond yields are still not quite as enthusiastic with 10-year Treasury yields now at 1.389% - down from 1.414% seen at the highs for the day earlier.

The market is still trying to catch a bit of a breather after the risk meltdown yesterday so take the gains above with a pinch of salt for now.

USD/JPY is easing back towards session lows at 110.65 with gold also finding some support from the 100-hour moving average to bounce back to $1,645 currently.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose