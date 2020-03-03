European equities open higher to start the day

Decent gains across the board to kick start the morning

Eurostoxx +1.2%

Germany DAX +1.2%

France CAC 40 +1.4%

UK FTSE +1.5%

Spain IBEX +1.5%

The gains here are in part to do with the big surge in Wall Street overnight, with European equities ending the session yesterday more mixed instead.





The overall risk mood today remains more tepid with US futures up slightly by 0.2% - off earlier highs - while Treasury yields are looking rather heavy with 2-year yields down 5 bps to 0.853% and 10-year yields down by 4 bps to 1.122% currently.





The market is still working out the balance between hopes for global central bank stimulus and the ongoing virus situation across the world, so that is leaving for a bit of a mixed mood to start the European morning session today.



