European equities open higher to start the day

European indices retrace back a chunk of the losses from yesterday

Eurostoxx +2.5%

Germany DAX +4.0%

France CAC 40 +3.0%

UK FTSE +2.9%

Spain IBEX +5.6%

The momentum is still keeping up for now as we see S&P 500 and Nasdaq ETFs trade about 6% higher on the day currently. But it must be said that the overall risk sentiment remains rather fragile after the meltdown yesterday.





That said, some of the stocks today can fall back to the short-selling bans imposed - at least for France, Italy and Spain that is.





USD/JPY is keeping higher near 107.00 for the time being with USD/CHF also rising back above 0.9500 to kick start the session. Let's see if the momentum can be sustained.



