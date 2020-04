A solid start to the day for European stocks

Eurostoxx +2.0%

Germany DAX +4.0%

France CAC 40 +2.1%

UK FTSE +1.6%

Spain IBEX +3.3%

The positive risk mood is also reflected in US futures, which are up by about 3.7% on the session as well currently. Meanwhile, in the currencies space the yen continues to stay softer across the board with USD/JPY now at session highs close to 109.20.