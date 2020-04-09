European equities open higher to start the day

Positive tones to kick start the session

Eurostoxx +1.2%

Germany DAX +1.5%

France CAC 40 +1.5%

UK FTSE +1.5%

Spain IBEX +1.2%

A solid start after a more tepid session yesterday, with European stocks having ended the day slightly on the softer side but near the highs.





The solid performance from Wall Street yesterday and the fact that US futures are keeping around 0.4% higher now is giving some encouragement to investors to start the session.





But we have a long day ahead of us with key risk events still to follow i.e. OPEC+ meeting, Eurogroup meeting, US jobless claims, and Fed chair Powell speaking.



