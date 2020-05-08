European equities open higher to start the day

A solid start to the session

Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +1.1%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

Spain IBEX +1.0%

This mirrors the mood seen in US futures, which are up by roughly 1% as we get things going on the session. Again, just be reminded that London markets are closed today so thinner liquidity conditions are part of the factor when weighing the moves during the session.





For now, things are keeping more quiet with the dollar still mildly weaker amid the more positive risk tone. But there are a couple of key technical levels in play - such as EUR/USD and AUD/USD - and those are holding up for now at least.



