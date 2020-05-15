European equities open higher to start the day

Decent gains across the board amid some catch up play

Eurostoxx +1.0%

Germany DAX +1.5%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

UK FTSE +1.1%

Spain IBEX +0.9%







See here for global coronavirus case data

US futures are still keeping near flat levels for now, with major currencies not showing all too much poise to start the day. USD/JPY is still keeping near flat levels around 107.20-25 for the most part but is also trapped between large expiries at 107.00 and 107.50.

Do be reminded that this belies the underlying risk mood across the market, since the gains here are largely related to some catch up as European stocks closed lower yesterday and missed out on the late turnaround in US trading towards the end of the session.