European equities open higher to start the day

Stocks continue to build off the impressive gains from yesterday

Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.9%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

The market is continuing to take in all the positives to start the week, while brushing aside some of the more negative factors - especially US-China tensions - as risk is on again.





US futures have also soared higher and is nearing gains of 1% as the S&P 500 index looks poised to start challenging its key daily moving averages in US trading later. It is still early in the day but so far, hope springs eternal and that is what investors are still banking on.



