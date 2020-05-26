European equities open higher to start the day
Risk stays buoyed to start the new week
- Eurostoxx +1.1%
- Germany DAX +0.8%
- France CAC 40 +1.2%
- UK FTSE +2.1%
- Spain IBEX +1.3%
More talk of vaccine developments is one of the reasons fueling the run in equities today, but the positive mood is very much carrying over since yesterday already.
With the DAX breaking out and the S&P 500 looking set for a test above the 3,000 mark, investors are gaining more confidence on the risk rally at the moment.