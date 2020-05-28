European equities open higher to start the day

Modest gains at the open

Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

The gains are decent to start the session but there is still some caution to be noted, with US futures paring back some of its earlier enthusiasm in the past hour. S&P 500 futures are up by around 0.2% at the moment as the European cash market opens.





Movement in the major currencies space remains more mixed with little notable change across the board; although the loonie and aussie have pared their earlier declines.







