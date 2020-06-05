European equities open higher to start the day
Firmer risk tones at the cash market open
- Eurostoxx +0.9%
- Germany DAX +1.1%
- France CAC 40 +1.0%
- UK FTSE +0.7%
- Spain IBEX +1.4%
This mirrors the mood seen in US futures, which are up by around 0.8% to 0.9% at the moment as well. It is risk-on once again and we're also seeing a further breakout in the Treasuries space, with 10-year yields now at 0.85%:
All of this is putting added pressure on the dollar and yen with the move in Treasuries possibly a considerable factor in driving further declines in the latter if it keeps up.