European equities open higher to start the day

Firmer risk tones at the cash market open

Eurostoxx +0.9%

Germany DAX +1.1%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +1.4%

This mirrors the mood seen in US futures, which are up by around 0.8% to 0.9% at the moment as well. It is risk-on once again and we're also seeing a further breakout in the Treasuries space, with 10-year yields now at 0.85%:









All of this is putting added pressure on the dollar and yen with the move in Treasuries possibly a considerable factor in driving further declines in the latter if it keeps up.



