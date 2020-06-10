European equities open higher to start the day

A more positive risk tone as all eyes stay on the Fed

Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

This follows the slight pause to the upside move seen in trading yesterday with the mood here also reflective of the slight gains in US futures, which are up by around 0.3% now - though off earlier highs of around 0.5% to 0.6%.





It is still all about the Fed today so the gains in the session ahead may be more measured, though this report on the ECB may help to keep the mood a little more upbeat.



