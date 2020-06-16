European equities open higher to start the day

Equities still in a good mood to kick off the session

Eurostoxx +1.6%

Germany DAX +2.2%

France CAC 40 +2.2%

UK FTSE +1.9%

Spain IBEX +2.0%





US futures are also keeping higher with E-minis up by 0.9% and Dow futures up by 1.3%.





The dollar and yen has pared some losses but are still mostly weaker for now. AUD/USD has seen gains pull back from 0.6977 in Asian trading to 0.6920 levels currently.



