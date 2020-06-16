European equities open higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Equities still in a good mood to kick off the session

  • Eurostoxx +1.6%
  • Germany DAX +2.2%
  • France CAC 40 +2.2%
  • UK FTSE +1.9%
  • Spain IBEX +2.0%
The North Korea report is taking some shine off risk assets to start the morning, but they are still very much glowing as we get things going on the session.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

US futures are also keeping higher with E-minis up by 0.9% and Dow futures up by 1.3%.

The dollar and yen has pared some losses but are still mostly weaker for now. AUD/USD has seen gains pull back from 0.6977 in Asian trading to 0.6920 levels currently.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose