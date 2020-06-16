European equities open higher to start the day
Equities still in a good mood to kick off the session
The North Korea report is taking some shine off risk assets to start the morning, but they are still very much glowing as we get things going on the session.
- Eurostoxx +1.6%
- Germany DAX +2.2%
- France CAC 40 +2.2%
- UK FTSE +1.9%
- Spain IBEX +2.0%
US futures are also keeping higher with E-minis up by 0.9% and Dow futures up by 1.3%.
The dollar and yen has pared some losses but are still mostly weaker for now. AUD/USD has seen gains pull back from 0.6977 in Asian trading to 0.6920 levels currently.