European equities open higher to start the day

A more positive mood to get the session underway

Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

The market is largely brushing aside the Navarro fiasco earlier but despite the exuberance in European stocks in the early stages today, the mood remains more modest for now.





US futures are up by 0.1% and is keeping flatter so far after the drama earlier, with major currencies also showing little poise to budge after the early volatility.





The dollar is sitting little changed for the most part against the euro, pound, aussie and kiwi while maintaining slight gains against the loonie and yen currently.





Looking ahead, we'll have European PMI figures for June to navigate through in the hour ahead but it should not influence market sentiment all too much. But as mentioned, it doesn't take much to get this market to look at things as the 'glass being half-full'.



