European equities open higher to start the day

Risk is on as the session gets underway

Eurostoxx +1.2%

Germany DAX +1.4%

France CAC 40 +1.2%

UK FTSE +1.3%



Spain IBEX +1.3%

It's all positive vibes for now as investors are continuing to brush aside coronavirus concerns for the most part. As mentioned earlier, there's this story on the Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine that is doing the rounds as well so that perhaps is helping the risk mood as well.





US futures are also keeping a more positive mood, gaining by about 0.5% with the focus set to turn towards earnings season with financials set to report first in the days ahead.





In the currencies space, the dollar and yen are the laggards but ranges haven't extended all too much since Asia Pacific trading. EUR/USD is resting around 1.1325 while AUD/USD is keeping around 0.6975, a little off the highs for the day earlier.



