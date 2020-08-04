European equities open higher to start the day

Risk in a slightly better spot to kick start the session

Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Some mild bids in the past 20 minutes are helping stocks keep a firmer footing to start European morning trade with S&P 500 futures now up 0.2% or 6 points. It isn't quite suggestive of a strong risk-on push but there is some light momentum.





As such, the dollar is a touch weaker with EUR/USD up to 1.1780 and AUD/USD up to 0.7140 levels. The former is moving closer to its 100-hour moving average @ 1.1785 with the latter also testing its 200-hour moving average @ 0.7142.



