European equities open higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A more positive mood at the open today

  • Eurostoxx +0.5%
  • Germany DAX +0.7%
  • France CAC 40 +0.5%
  • UK FTSE -0.1%
  • Spain IBEX +0.5%
UK stocks are lagging as the pound gains against the dollar, but the mood elsewhere in Europe are pointing towards a more optimistic start after a disappointing session yesterday.

In the currencies space, the dollar is pressured but not really moving to new lows since a couple of hours ago - for now at least. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1980, still not finding a way past 1.2000 yet. AUD/USD is hovering at fresh two-year highs around 0.7400.
