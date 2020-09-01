European equities open higher to start the day

A more positive mood at the open today

Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

UK stocks are lagging as the pound gains against the dollar, but the mood elsewhere in Europe are pointing towards a more optimistic start after a disappointing session yesterday.





In the currencies space, the dollar is pressured but not really moving to new lows since a couple of hours ago - for now at least. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1980, still not finding a way past 1.2000 yet. AUD/USD is hovering at fresh two-year highs around 0.7400.



