European equities open higher to start the day
A more positive mood at the open today
- Eurostoxx +0.5%
- Germany DAX +0.7%
- France CAC 40 +0.5%
- UK FTSE -0.1%
- Spain IBEX +0.5%
UK stocks are lagging as the pound gains against the dollar, but the mood elsewhere in Europe are pointing towards a more optimistic start after a disappointing session yesterday.
In the currencies space, the dollar is pressured but not really moving to new lows since a couple of hours ago - for now at least. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1980, still not finding a way past 1.2000 yet. AUD/USD is hovering at fresh two-year highs around 0.7400.