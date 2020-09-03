European equities open higher to start the day
A solid start to the session for European stocks
- Eurostoxx +0.8%
- Germany DAX +1.0%
- France CAC 40 +1.0%
- UK FTSE +0.5%
- Spain IBEX +1.0%
A weaker euro is part of the equation that is fueling gains as we start the session, with the ECB having earlier voiced out concerns on the currency here. Just be mindful that US futures aren't sharing the same optimism, with E-minis seen down ~0.2%.
In the currencies space, the dollar is continuing its good form over the past few sessions as it climbs to fresh session highs with EUR/USD down to 1.1790 now.