European equities open higher to start the day

A solid start to the session for European stocks

Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +1.0%

A weaker euro is part of the equation that is fueling gains as we start the session, with the ECB having earlier voiced out concerns on the currency here . Just be mindful that US futures aren't sharing the same optimism, with E-minis seen down ~0.2%.





In the currencies space, the dollar is continuing its good form over the past few sessions as it climbs to fresh session highs with EUR/USD down to 1.1790 now.



