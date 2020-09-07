European equities open higher to start the day

A better start after the Friday turnaround

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.5% This follows the larger softer mood in Asia, but European equities are taking heart in a weakening currency from last week as they kick start the day a little higher. But the overall risk mood remains questionable, with the US observing a holiday today.





S&P 500 futures are down 0.6% while Nasdaq futures are down 1.4%, so that still points to some mixed tones in the market following the moves on Friday.