European equities open higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A better start after the Friday turnaround

  • Eurostoxx +0.3%
  • Germany DAX +0.6%
  • France CAC 40 +0.3%
  • UK FTSE +0.6%
  • Spain IBEX +0.5%
This follows the larger softer mood in Asia, but European equities are taking heart in a weakening currency from last week as they kick start the day a little higher. But the overall risk mood remains questionable, with the US observing a holiday today.

S&P 500 futures are down 0.6% while Nasdaq futures are down 1.4%, so that still points to some mixed tones in the market following the moves on Friday.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose