A more positive touch for European stocks at the open

Eurostoxx +0.9%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +1.1%

UK FTSE +1.2%

Spain IBEX +1.1%

Equities are keeping in a better spot to start the session in Europe, despite the more lackluster sentiment in Asian trading earlier.





The gains from US stocks overnight is certainly helping to lift the mood a little but let's see how things will shape up after PMI data in the next hour.