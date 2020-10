A more optimistic start to the session

Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.9%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +1.0%

This continues to mirror the more positive mood in US futures, which are up ~0.8% as we get things underway. In the currencies space, the dollar and yen are the laggards with EUR/USD still contesting near-term resistance around 1.1750 for the most part.