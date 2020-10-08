European equities open higher to start the day

Europe greets the day with a more cheery mood

Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

This accompanies the more optimistic sentiment seen in US futures as well. The market is still largely hanging on to stimulus hopes, as the opinion polls continue to suggest that a 'blue sweep' is coming ahead of November.





The dollar is keeping a little softer to start the session - trimming more of its gains from Tuesday, but not really hitting any key technical crossroads as of yet.



