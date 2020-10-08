European equities open higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Europe greets the day with a more cheery mood

  • Eurostoxx +0.6%
  • Germany DAX +0.9%
  • France CAC 40 +0.7%
  • UK FTSE +0.3%
  • Spain IBEX +0.7%
This accompanies the more optimistic sentiment seen in US futures as well. The market is still largely hanging on to stimulus hopes, as the opinion polls continue to suggest that a 'blue sweep' is coming ahead of November.

The dollar is keeping a little softer to start the session - trimming more of its gains from Tuesday, but not really hitting any key technical crossroads as of yet.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose